Outstanding results for Kesteven and Sleaford High School students in face of tough new exams

Kesteven and Sleaford High School has celebrated another year of ‘outstanding’ A level results against tougher exam criteria.

According to the school’s head, Josephine Smith, this means her hardworking students are able to celebrate securing places at many of the country’s most prestigious universities, or are embarking on exciting gap year plans.

Elizabeth Disdel of Sleaford got 3 As and 2 B to get into Warwick University to study Global Sustainable Development. The Kesteven and Sleaford High School student wants to have a career in government. EMN-180816-102519001

She said that special congratulations go to Clea Butcher who goes to Oxford to read English Language and Literature; Molly Desorgher who has secured a place at Jesus College, Cambridge to read Engineering and Megan Hackett will read Modern and Medieval Languages at Cambridge.

One other High School student awaits confirmation of her Cambridge place.

Chloe McGill is off to read Medicine at Newcastle University and Bryony Fossett will read Veterinary Medicine at the University of Surrey.

In addition to the students named Ellie Batchelor, Chloe Bolton, Beth Disdel, Reece Harvey, Megan Pallister, Emma Prichard, Ilinca Sivoglo, Isabella Smith and Olivia Warren were among the top performers collecting at least three A*/ A grades in their chosen subjects.

Many students in the year have impressed by meeting their academic potential in examinations whil juggling demanding extra-curricular commitments. Molly Desorgher, for example, balanced her A level revision impressively with her training and competition schedule as an international sailor.

Mrs Smith commented: “I am so pleased that students’ hard work has earned them such tremendous results once again this year. All their achievements are the result of their effort and commitment in conjunction with the excellent teaching, advice and guidance provided by staff across each of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form sites.

“Students within the Robert Carre Trust have benefitted from accessing one of the widest A level and vocational Sixth Form curriculum offers available and these excellent results, under new tougher specifications, are really testament to the collaborative efforts of students and staff.

“Once again I have been impressed by students’ individual drive and ambition to achieve the grades they needed and full of admiration for students across the year group who have striven to meet their potential, especially those who have encountered some personal challenges along the way.”

She added: “Students, this year, studied the new tougher A level syllabuses. With less coursework to complete in advance, more rigorous subject content and more examinations to sit, the maintenance of the school’s outstanding results and its record of both academic success and pastoral support is all the more rewarding for students, parents and staff.

“We wish all our students well as they take up university places up and down the country, enjoy gap year plans or enter the world of work. We are delighted we have been able to send them on their way having made the most of their school careers.”