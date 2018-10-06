School is on mark for sports achievements

St Andrew’s Primary School in Leasingham has received the National Platinum School Games Mark for its provision of sport and physical activity.

Head teacher David Hodgson said: “We are only the third school in Lincolnshire to achieve this. It shows we are providing the children with high quality physical exercise and development both in the school day and also in school clubs. Over the last year the school have won some Sleaford schools tournaments, represented North Kesteven in the Lincolnshire School Games and provided experiences of many new sports from triathlon to La Crosse. As well as this we have been shortlisted for an award at the ‘Lincolnshire Sports Awards’. We are very proud of this and will be creating a short movie to celebrate all we do.”