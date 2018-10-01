Sword play offers alternative sport for primary school pupils

The Carre’s Sports Outreach programme offered an alternative for children less interested in traditional school sports. It ran taster sesions last Wednesday for local pupils in years three and four to have a go at fencing with instructor Darren Hill of FitFencing of Leicester.

The sessions were held at Caythorpe and Kirkby La Thorpe schools with children from 16 local primary schools.

Matt Evans from Carre’s Outreach said they aim to engage less naturally sporty children and always try and tie the sessions in with a local club to encourage children to carry it on.

The next session was to be dodgeball.