EMAS commits to help employees who become terminally ill at work

On Monday, July 16, EMAS added its name to a charter aimed at helping employees who become terminally ill at work.

EMAS is the latest employer - and the first ambulance service - to sign up to the Dying to Work Voluntary Charter, following in the footsteps of employers such as Rolls Royce, Royal Mail and the Co-op.

Richard Henderson, EMAS Chief Executive, said: “Everyone at EMAS plays their part in helping patients in the community in their hour of need.

“It is only right that we are there for them when they need our support.”

The charter is part of the TUC’s wider Dying to Work campaign which is seeking greater security for terminally ill workers so they cannot be dismissed as a result of their condition.

Dying to Work was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager from Derbyshire, who was forced out of her job three years ago after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future.

TUC Midlands Regional Secretary, Lee Barron, said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis.

“I’m delighted that EMAS have shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers.

“Over 630,000 workers are now covered by the Dying to Work charter across the country, and we expect more employers to commit in the coming months.”

Kerry Gulliver, Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at EMAS added: “When someone receives the traumatic news that they are facing a terminal illness they shouldn’t have to worry about keeping their job.

“We are signing this pledge as further commitment to supporting all of those in the EMAS team.”