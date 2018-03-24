Enjoy egg-cellent fun this Easter at Sleaford area attractions

Children can pop along to three visitor venues in the Sleaford area this week for some Easter-themed fun.

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Navigation House Visitor Centre, in Carre Street, and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in Heath Farm, North Rauceby, will be hosting Easter events this week.

Youngsters are invited to come and explore these visitor attractions during the Easter holidays.

Between Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 15, each venue is holding trails, in which children can hunt for the hidden clues.

A spokesman from NKDC said: “Molly the Mill Mouse from Cogglesford Watermill is visiting Navigation House’s Dora the Duck for Easter.

“Join in their adventure and try your hand at their cunning Easter Trail.

“Visit the Mill and Navigation House to collect your trail sheet and don’t forget to claim your Easter prize.”

Trails at Cogglesford Water Mill and Navigation House cost 50p.

At Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, youngsters can crack Charlie the Crane’s Easter egg trail to win a chocolate prize.

The trail costs 50p.

For more information on the trails or any of the venues visit www.heartoflincs.com or call 01529 308102.