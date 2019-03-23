Climate change awareness

Church-based Global Sleaford and Christian Aid have been working with children at Sleaford area primary schools, teaching about the causes of climate change, the impacts experienced scross the world, and helping them decide what should be done.

Teachers from the schools toured Sleaford Renewal Energy Plant and received activity loan boxes to educate students on how the plant produces sustainable energy and less greenhouse gas emissions than coal and gas.

The children will write letters raising concerns and ideas on tackling climate change locally. The shortlisted writers will be invited to a prize event to read their letters to councillors.