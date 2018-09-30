Day forges links between groups

An environment awareness event for the public and local groups arranged by the Mayor of Sleaford has been “very useful” to generate fresh volunteers and coordinate efforts.

The event on Monday, September 17 at The Source was organised by Coun Grenville Jackson and kicked off with an open afternoon where people could get to know local groups concerned with Sleaford’s environment, understand what they do and maybe join.

Pickers and hi-vis at the ready - Mel Stanley of Sleaford Be Litter Free campaign. EMN-180924-172947001

This was followed by an evening forum for the groups to discuss ways to work together and pool resources, as well as taking up the offer of support from the Town Council. Coun Jackson said there was a good turn out with 21 people representing nine groups.

He said everyone explained what they do, taking questions as they arose. “We then agreed to work together to help each other at busy times, for example, Sleaford in Bloom are overstretched at planting time in late spring.

“People felt the meeting was very useful.”

They plan to meet again on December 3 at 7.30pm at the town hall.

Visitors looking around the environment awareness event in Sleaford. Groups found it useful to get together. EMN-180924-172936001

Coun Jackson said he was pleased with the number of local organisations on board and the number of visitors in the afternoon. Groups included Global Sleaford - a church group which tidies the underpass on King Edward Street; the Pride in Sleaford initiative led by the town and district councils; The Nettles arts group: Sleaford in Bloom; Friends of Mareham Pastures; Sleaford Rivercare clean-up group; Sleaford Be Litter Free Facebook campaign; and rangers from Hill Holt Wood which manages Lollycocks Field.

Linden Bailey and Pauline Dobson from Sleaford in Bloom felt it was good to meet up. Pauline said: “It all goes towards Sleaford looking nice. It is just getting everyone else involved and appreciating that they can play a part too.”

Mel Stanley of Sleaford Be Litter Free agreed, saying: “There is a lot of volunteer work going on and we don’t really know each other. Sleaford in Bloom needed our help before the judging for East Midlands in Bloom. The more the better.”

Andrew Greenwood of Sleaford Rivercare said it could help widen awareness of volunteering opportunities: “We get 10-25 people at our clean-ups. We try to publish dates in advance as some people have a finite amount of spare time. We keep sessions short, to a morning, giving more flexibility.

“Five years ago I would not have got involved, but a lot of people were keen and didn’t want to make the first move. I have learnt so much about the ecology of the river yet am still only an enthusiastic amateur.”