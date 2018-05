Learn all about using herbs medicinally and in the kitchen with a workshop at the Nature World Centre, in Whisby.

District herbalist Hannah Sylvester will be at the Moor Lane venue next Saturday, May 19 from 10.30am to 2pm.

The event will start with a short herb work followed by a workshop.

It will also include recipes plus tips and advice on using herbs at home.

The workshop, priced at £25 per person, includes lunch. Booking is essential on 01522 688868.