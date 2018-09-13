Voluntary groups getting together for environmental awareness event in Sleaford

The Mayor of Sleaford is leading an environment awareness event to inspire townspeople to support the good work by voluntary groups.

Coun Grenville Jackson is staging the event on Monday, September 17 at The Source in Southgate, to highlight the numerous groups working to improve the local environment such aswildlife care, litter picking and river cleaning.

He said: “In the afternoon from 2-4pm I want to show the public what voluntary groups are active in the town and opportunities to join them.

“In the evening from 7.30-8.30pm I want to get representatives together. They are all working in isolation and could maybe do more together. It is possible the Town Council can help them in kind.”

Sleaford Rivercare clean up group will hold a clean up on World Rivers Day, September 30 at 10am, meeting at the side of the NCCD.