Win a day in a BMW i8 supercar

Residents in North Kesteven are being invited to sign up to receive a newsletter about sustainable living and be in with a chance to drive a BMW electric supercar for a day.

Sign up to receive the SustainNK newsletter by midnight on June 22 to be in with a chance of winning a sports car driving day in a BMW i8 courtesy of Soper BMW.

The UK buys more low emissions vehicles than any other country in Europe so the district council has recently installed two electric charging points at ONE NK leisure centre in North Hykeham to support residents and visitors to make the transition to electric and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles.

Parking is free and electric vehicle drivers can access the points 24/7. Installed by podpoint, as with all public charging points, they are visible on the public charging maps and are self-service via an app.

In partnership with Soper BMW, smart at Mercedes-Benz and Marshall Nissan (all South and North Hykeham based) on Saturday, June 2 you are invited to the dealerships to test drive electric and hybrid vehicles. This coincides with the Energy from Waste Plant in North Hykeham public open day being run by Lincolnshire County Council and operators FCC Environment from 9am to 3.30pm.

Low tail pipe emissions and high air quality can only be realised if low emissions electricity is generated to charge vehicles and visitors will find out how this is done right here on our doorstep by recovering the energy contained in our unwanted waste.

Low emissions vehicles are cheaper to own and run than many think, with a ten-mile journey in an electric car costing around 27p, explains the council. The same journey in the average petrol/diesel vehicle would cost £1.20. Government grants reduce the cost of new vehicles and free home charging points are provided.

By signing up to the SustainNK newsletter not only will you be in with a chance of winning this great experience, but you will also be kept up to date with future competitions, available financial incentives for home energy efficiency improvements, council schemes to help you reduce your energy bills, local activities, and much more.

SustainNK competitions are open to NK residents aged 18 or over. The vehicle can only be driven by those aged over 25, but a winner under 25 can still enjoy the experience as a passenger.

Full competition details on how to enter and terms and conditions are available at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/sustainnk

Entries can be made by email: sustainnk@n-kesteven.gov.uk or calling 01529 414155.