Family colour dash in memory of dad John

Six members of a family from Caythorpe have come together to run the St Barnabas Inflatable Colour Das, taking place on May 12, in memory of the late John White.

John was a much loved father, grandfather and husband to Emma Framingham, Jason Framingham, Ned Framingham, Sienna Sullivan, Amber Sullivan and Maureen White, who are aged between 11 and 71 and will be taking part in this year’s Inflatable Colour Dash.

John White, his daughter Emma behind him and family. EMN-180420-143059001

Emma, John’s daughter, works for the headline sponsor of the event, Western Power Distribution. There will also be around 20 of Emma’s colleagues taking part in the Dash too.

Emma said: “I was first made aware of the Colour Dash in 2016 through work, as it’s an event we sponsor. St Barnabas is a great cause, so my daughter and I took part in our first Colour Dash that year.”

The pair eagerly signed up the next year too.

Emma’s dad then spent just over two weeks at the St Barnabas Hospice in the hospital in Grantham in January where he died from lung cancer which spread to his bowel.

Emma said: “The care dad received from St Barnabas was simply phenomenal, and my mum described it as a weight being lifted from her shoulders the moment we walked through the door.

“Everyone from the cleaners and the volunteers to the doctors and nurses were just amazing, from chatting with my dad and making him laugh while he was able to, to making us all feel welcome and reassured with everything that was going on.

“The nurses were so lovely to my eleven-year-old daughter, Sienna, who was worried about going to see her grandad as he was so poorly.”

John was originally from Brighton, and spent his youth riding his scooter. He joined the RAF aged 18 and was often on duty serving members of the senior royal family. He later moved to Caythorpe and settled down running the Red Lion pub.

They raised almost £300 for St Barnabas at John’s funeral and hope to do more in the future.

To sign up for the Colour Dash, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/ICD18. Or call 01522 559 515 for details.