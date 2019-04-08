Family fun day in Ruskington to be held in memory of baby Archie

A family fun day is to be held in Ruskington to raise money for a charity which supported a family after the death of their baby son.

Nicole Rolls and her friend Laura Howard, a former Ruskington resident, are organising the event next month to raise money and awareness for The Lullaby Trust.

Archie passed away at just 13-months-old due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Childhood. EMN-190104-125728001

Nicole explained: “Many people often haven’t heard of this charity but it is one that is close to my heart.

“My son Archie passed away in September 2016, aged just 13 months old due to Sudden Unexpected Death in Childhood (SUDC).

“The Lullaby Trust provides support to bereaved parents at such a difficult time. They help in a range of ways such as a bereavement support helpline, a discussion forum to enable you to speak with parents in a similar situation, funding family days out for bereaved families and the Care of Next Infant (CONI) programme, which provides parents with a movement monitor and extra health visitor support should they go on to have another child.

“They also do much needed research into SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and SUDC to try and reduce infant death and find out the cause of why it so suddenly happens.”

Nicole and Karen Rolls after climbing Mount Snowdon in 2017. EMN-190104-125718001

The free event, called the ‘Lullaby Family Fun Day’, takes place at Ruskington village hall on Saturday, May 18, from 10am-4pm. There will be a range of stalls selling everything from hand-made crafts and clothing, to cakes and refreshments. Children will also be entertained with various games and activities, including a bouncy castle.

Nicole, who lives in Tattershall, said: “Archie was a perfectly happy and healthy little boy. He was always smiling and giggling, and he never failed to put a smile on your face. Archie gave me and so many others lots of happy memories throughout his short life and he will always be remembered. On Sunday, September 11, 2016, my world fell apart and it has never been the same since.”

Nicole said it was about 3.30am that night when she went to check on her baby son and found him unresponsive.

“Archie was found to be a perfectly healthy little boy and no reason can be found for why he left us so soon,” added Nicole. “More funding is needed towards investigating SUDC because there is not enough research and awareness about this. No family should have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child. No healthy baby or child’s heart should just stop beating without a reason.”

To help the Lullaby Trust, Nicole has already climbed Mount Snowdon and taken part in a 10-mile walk.

To donate to Nicole’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/archiejohn