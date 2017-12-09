Film on life of the Heckington Show has premiere screening

The eagerly awaited premiere of the film ‘Heckington Show and Me’ took place for residents at Heckington Village Hall on Saturday.

Presenter Andrew Key and Heckington based filmmaker Steve Parry have interviewed 85 people inviting them to recall their earliest memories of the show, its significance in their life, and why it is so special to them, interspersed with footage from shows over the decades and a behind the scenes section of the build up to this year’s 150th show.

Copies of the double DVD are now available to purchase, priced £10 each at Donaldsons DIY and The Windmill Shop in Heckington and online at www.steveparry video.co.uk/shop

Steve Parry is pictured, accompanied by wife Julie and daughter Sophie, presenting show chairman Charles Pinchbeck and presenter Andrew Key with a copy of the completed film.