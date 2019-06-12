Firefighters scrambled to more than 100 calls after yesterday's heavy rain

More than 100 calls were received by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue during the past 24 hours during yesterday's heavy rain.

The emergency service has appealed for residents not to call them unless water has entered the property.

In a tweet, they said: "Please be aware we're currently experiencing a high number of calls due to the heavy rain.

"The crews are very busy and are unlikely to be able to attend flooding-related incidents except where there is water inside a property.

"Please only call if you require immediate assistance."