Former midwife vies for national honours

A former NHS midwife from Billinghay who fought back against personal challenges to set up her own antenatal business has been nominated for national honours.

Val Allen, 44, is competing in the What’s On 4 Kids Awards in the Best Pre/Post Natal Activity or Parenting Education Class and Best Independent Baby or Toddler Activity categories. It follows a nomination by one of her clients.

The awards, organised by the What’s On 4 parenting website, aim to reward innovation, further raise standards, and generate awareness of those experts making a positive difference to families.

“This is the first time I’ve been nominated for anything, and I’m really excited,” Val said. “Even if I don’t win, it’s an honour that someone enjoyed my antenatal classes enough to nominate me in the first place.”

Val launched her business, Simple By Nature, in March 2015, having previously worked as a midwife.

She made the decision to leave the NHS as family commitments became more pressing. This included a daughter with cystic fibrosis whose condition was worsening.

Today, she works with mums-to-be offering a range of services. These include antenatal classes, support, plus post-natal support, breast/bottle feeding support and baby massage classes.

Her latest project has been the launch of her Baby Massage At Home kit which includes full instructions, towel, waterproof mat, oils and toys and comes with online support if needed.

Voting for the awards is open now and until July 13 with winners being announced on October 3. To support Val go to www.whatson4littleones.co.uk/award-voting