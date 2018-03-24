Friends go hairless for Amira

Friends have been loving their hair for charity in support of a little Coningsby girl who was diagnosed with alopecia last year.

Landlord of the Black Swan in the village, Lee Scanlon agreed to have his bushy beard shaved off after many years while Sarah Sims, who serves in the RAF had a foot chopped off her long blonde locks to raise money and donate to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs for children who suffer hair loss due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Sarah Simms getting her hair cut off at Cutting Cupboard, Coningsby, to be donated to Little Princess Trust in support of Amira Bell who has been diagnosed with alopecia. EMN-181203-113854001

Mum Emma Bell explained daughter Amira, aged eight, is heading back to hospital in May for more tests to check for autoimmune problems as the reason for the sudden hairloss which was diagnosed last November.

Emma said: “It’s amazing. Lee had his beard shaved off by ‘H’ from H’s Barbers in Coningsby. He hasn’t had a wet shave in almost two years. Sarah has always had long hair.”

She had the cut at Cutting Cupboard in the village.

Bushy - bearded Lee Scanlon of the Black Swan. EMN-180320-121259001