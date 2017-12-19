Gail in ‘frame’ for top honour

A photographer based near Sleaford who only took up the art form professionally in recent years – after breaking her neck – has been shortlisted for a top honour.

Gail Timms, 51, from near North Kyme, has reached the final of the Guild of Photographers’ Image of the Year competition.

Photographer Gail Timms, from near North Kyme.

The Guild is a UK-based association for photographers (though has overseas members as well).

Each month, it runs an online photographic competition, with awards given to the best entries.

Now, based on the thousands of entries it has received during 2017, 12 contenders have been selected for its Image of the Year title, with one of Gail’s being among them.

She said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills. One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the 13,000-plus submitted across whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Gail, who is married with two children and five grandchildren, has had a long-term interest in photography, but only pursued it professionally after breaking her neck in a riding accident five years ago.

With the help of with intensive residential therapy and learning and teaching taekwondo, she has gained a lot more use of her neck and increased mobility (although still has pain to manage).

“Life changed for me but I wasn’t going to let it rule my life, but due to physical limitations I made changes and took my fine art and wedding photography more seriously, and in the last two years have won over 70 photography awards but nothing as big as this!,” she said.

The 12 shortlisted have now been judged, with the final outcome to be announced at an awards night at Crewe Hall, a Grade I listed Jacobean mansion in Cheshire, on February 3.

Gail said it was ‘an absolute honour’ to be among the finalists, adding: “The awards ceremony is going to be a proud moment just to get there.”

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer Gail is.”

For more examples of Gail’s work, vist www.beebeau.co.uk