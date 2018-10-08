Get online week in North Kesteven

Join hundreds of others across the country this October and you too could make steps to become more confident and independent online.
Get Online Week is here again to help the millions of people in the UK who are not making full use of the internet.
North Kesteven District Council’s free Digital Hubs in Heckington, Osbournby and Ruskington will also be taking part by supporting residents with their online journey.
Whether you want to book that first online shop, set up online banking, claim benefits, apply for a job or make a GP appointment – NKDC’s Digital Champions are on hand to get you started.
Pop along to one of the drop-in sessions between Monday, October 15 and Friday, October 19 for a taster, and to find out how we can help to get you online.
Sessions:
Tuesday, October 16
Sleaford Library drop in 2-4pm
North Hykeham One Life Info Links Centre 10am - 11:30am
Wednesday, October 17
Osbournby Village Hall – 11am-12.30pm
Heckington Methodist Church 2-4pm
Thursday, October 18
Sleaford Library drop in 10am-12noon
Ruskington Methodist Church 2-4pm