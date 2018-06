Some £2,500 was raised for three good causes – the British Heart Foundation, Tiny Tickers, and the Lincolnshire Blood Bikes – when Sleaford & District Lionesses’ held its fifth charity golf day on Friday.

Thanks are given to all those who supported the event, sponsoring holes and donating raffles prizes and the generosity of 29 teams who entered.

The winners were a Sleaford team - Phil Horton, Don Donavan, Peter Gresham and Steve Moore.