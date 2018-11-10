Sleaford based PCSO Neil Atkinson braved the shave on Hallowe’en to raise much needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

His charity hair removal is dedicated to helping support those currently suffering cancer. This is close to his heart having personal experience of the impacts cancer has on sufferers and of the direct help and support Macmillan provide.

A close shave with the law - PCSO Neil Atkinson after the cut. EMN-180211-164752001

The charity states that cancer is a pernicious disease that will affect one in three of us during our lifetime. If you are lucky to avoid it, it is highly likely that you will know someone who is suffering.

Life saving cancer treatment still has life changing impacts both physically and psychologically.

Neil said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a superb charity in helping sufferers and their families deal with these impacts. I know because I have received their support.”

Anyone is invited to donate generously. It is not too late. Donate either, online at: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/neil-atkinson or by text to: SHAVE 25363