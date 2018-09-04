Cranwell museum connecting with people living with dementia

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum staff have created a ‘memory box’ enabling people living with dementia to connect with fond memories and explore their youth.

Memory boxes are designed to help recall events and people from the past which can stimulate conversation with loved ones.

A 1960s comic book annual. EMN-180309-180757001

The memory box is available to hire by residential homes and community organisations for only £3 per week and has been put together to enable people living with dementia to connect with the items by being able to touch and use other senses which become more important as Alzheimer’s progresses.

“The items we have selected for the box cover a number of decades,” says Museum Supervisor, Angela Riley. “Alzheimer’s is normally associated with the elderly but unfortunately in some cases individuals can be much younger and we want to make sure that as many people as possible can make a connection with these items.

“We hope that local residential homes and community groups will enjoy using the memory box to inspire conversation and share memories with each other.”

Staff at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum are also Dementia Friends, having attended a Dementia Friends information session supported by the Alzheimer’s Society.

A vintage camera. EMN-180309-180740001

For more information about the memory box or about visiting the museum, contact Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum on 01529 488490 or email: cranwellaviation@n-kesteven.gov.uk .

You can also find a full contents list by visiting www.cranwellaviation.co.uk.