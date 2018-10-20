Dementia group thanks supporters

A new group set up in Sleaford for people living with dementia and their carers has paid tribute to supporters at a special ‘thank you’ event.

Two years ago it was announced that funding cuts would see the loss of activity group services for local people with dementia. Service users refused to let that happen and after it was highlighted in the Sleaford Standard, Sleaford Dementia Support was formed and began running activities and singing sessions on January 18, 2017. Since then they have met twice a month as well as having trips and various relevant speakers.

Group secretary Bex Mezzo said: “In September we started the Carers Plus group for those caring and those who have been caring – it’s had two meetings on the first Friday of the month and it’s doing well. We are welcoming new members all the time and working with the Dementia Action Alliance and South West Clinical Commissioning Group to promote our free services.”

The group held an event at St Denys’ Church Hall last week to thank all who have fundraised and helped.