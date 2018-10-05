Mobile breast screening service offered to patients at Heckington GP surgery

Women from a Heckington GP surgery are being invited to attend a free breast screening appointment at a mobile unit in Sleaford.

Instead of journeying to hospital, throughout October and November, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting women registered with

Millview Medical Centre, to attend an appointment on the mobile unit, based in the car park of Hockmeyer’s Garage on Lincoln Road, Holdingham, near Sleaford.

Women aged between 50 and 70 from Millview will be automatically invited for screening, however those aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment on 01522 573999. Office opening hours are between 8am and 4pm.

The service also belongs to the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged from 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 years will also be automatically invited for screening.

Screening Office Manager at ULHT, Alysa Page, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. There’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service contact the breast screening administration office on 01522 573999.

Breast screening is carried out every three years for all women in the UK aged 50 and over. Anyone who experiences any symptoms before being invited or

between their routine three yearly invitations to a screening appointment should always contact their GP.