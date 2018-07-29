New classes to help new mums get into shape

A national network of outdoor exercise classes for postnatal mums, which sees them joined by their babies, has expanded into the Sleaford area.

Buggyfit launched locally last month, courtesy of Susie Dachtler, 42, of Sleaford.

Susie is currently delivering sessions at Mareham Pastures Local Nature Reserve and Greylees, but has new locations planned from September.

Susie started her career as a physiotherapist, but has since trained as a gym and postnatal exercise instructor.

Buggyfit classes are an hour long and include a mix of cardiovascular and strengthening exercises, specifically targeting those muscle groups affected by pregnancy and birth.

Having two children herself, now aged nine and 12, and experiencing postnatal depression with her second child, Susie says she understands first-hand how important exercise and social contact are for new mums. In fact, it was her experience of postnatal depression that spurred her on to this new role.

To date, the classes have mainly attracted mums from the Sleaford area, but also Grantham, Tattershall, and Billingborough.

Numbers have averaged five mums per class this term, but Susie hopes to see this increase.

She said: “As Buggyfit is new to Central Lincolnshire, I was expecting it to take a while for word to get round.

“I’ve been working hard promoting the class with posters and fliers at doctors’ surgeries, children’s centres, schools and pre-schools. Hopefully, by September, more mums will know about it and join us for the new term.”

n Anyone interested in joining a class, can contact Susie via the Buggyfit Central Lincs Facebook page or www.buggyfit.co.uk