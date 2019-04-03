Sleaford Town Awards 2019 - Medical Practitioner of the Year nominees

Mary McGillivray, a midwife from Quarrington is one of two nominees for the Medical Practitioner of the Year Award in the Town Awards.

Mary has already been honoured as Midwife of the Year 2019 for the Midlands region by the Royal College of Midwives in their annual awards scheme.

Dr Kesavapillai Vijayan, senior partner at Millview Medical Practice. EMN-190324-124905001

Sophie Ranson experienced ‘sudden pre-eclampsia’ in the final days of her first pregnancy. Spotted by her midwife, Mary, at her last 40-week check-up, it quickly became an emergency situation. Whilst getting to the hospital should have been relatively straight forward, Sophie needed an ambulance immediately, but the ‘Beast from the East’ snowstorm was causing serious disruption and delays.

Sophie was fearing the worst with the worsening weather conditions, but Mary phoned for an ambulance and called Sophie’s partner, Ryan. She also began conversations with the labour ward, explaining the severity of the situation, explaining she would need a bed immediately despite not being in labour and was calm and reassuring constantly at the bedside during the three-hour wait for the ambulance, constantly checking blood pressure and themy baby’s heart-beat.

Tests proved pre-eclampsia but experts dealt with it safely.

Mary continued to visit for the next five days to check on mum’s health, help with her injections and removing staples, resulting in a ‘really positive experience’ despite the circumstances.

Mary was thrilled and says: “I am totally amazed that someone could remember the care I gave with such clarity. It means so much to me to be recognised in this way and to know I had such a positive impact on Sophie’s pregnancy and birth experience. Thank you, Sophie.”

○ Our second nominee for the Medical Practitioner of the Year Award is senior partner of Millview Medical Centre, Dr Kesavapillai Vijayan.

The GP joined the practice 19 years ago when it was initially only based in Heckington and is well known for his cheerful personality.

Now mainly involved in handling orthopaedic procedures, he says: “I gain pleasure from making people feel better - that is something I cherish. When I came to this country from India 30 years ago to train in orthopaedic surgery and Masters Degree in London, I was advised by my father to treat people as if they are my father, sister or brother.”

The practice has grown, taking on the Sleaford practice in Handley Street almost doubling patients on its books, with a corresponding increase in staff.

Dr Vijayan was also asked to use his skills to clear a countywide backlog of over 250 orthopaedic procedures. He worked weekends for six months, on top of his GP hours. So far he has carried out 6,461 procedures, saving furter delays in referrals to hospital. Initially operating in a small treatment room, Dr Vijayan spent his own money to upgrade the operating theatre.

Dr Vijayan said: “I am 62 and still involved in the development of the practice. I really love my patients.”