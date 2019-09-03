Heritage festival will see 190 free events in county

Lincolnshire’s biggest festival of heritage and local culture returns in September with a host of free events across the Sleaford area – and beyond.

Heritage Open Days, run by Heckington-based charity Heritage Lincolnshire, will offer a massive 190 events across the county over a 10-day festival period.

Running from September 13-22, this year’s festial’s theme is ‘Lincolnshire Learning, Wisdom and Folklore’.

Heritage Lincolnshire says the theme ‘aims to celebrate learning in its widest possible sense, from skills sharing to folklore, and academic heritage to military training’.

From tours of a historic Knights Templar building rarely open to the public and talks at museums – to heritage craft sessions and guided walks along historic trails –this year’s festival has something for everyone.

Hannah Thompson, business manager at Heritage Lincolnshire, said:“Heritage Lincolnshire are proud to steer this countywide festival that enables so many different people to come along and explore some of our beautiful heritage. It keeps growing year on year and we look forward to welcoming thousands of new and old visitors to 2019’s festival to over 190 events.”

Charlotte Davey, who co-ordinates the festival with volunteer Ray Knight, both also from Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “This is such a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to engage with their local heritage, experiencing and learning from the fantastic events on offer. Because the events are free, I would encourage visitors to plan their weekends early, as those with limited places are already starting to book up.”

Some of the events planned for the Sleaford area include:

l Temple Bruer - Play Dungeons and Dragons and learn about the history of the tower belonging to the Knights Templar. September 21, 10.30-12.30, and 2-4pm.

l Heckington Windmill - Visit the only working eight-sailed windmill in the world. September 20-22, 12-4pm each day.

l St Deny’s Church, Aswarby - Guided tours, taking in the church’s recent restoration work and its history. September 15, 2-4pm.

l St Swithun’s Church, Leadenham. Visit the graves of six of Thomas Cromwell’s men. September 22, 2-4pm.

l Mrs Smith’s Cottage, Navenby - See the restoration project of this 1830s cottage in progress. September 14-15, and 17-18, tours at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

l Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre, North Rauceby - Explore the fascinating museum and enjoy various exhibitions and displays. September 13-22, 11am-4pm.

l St Denis’ Church, Silk Willoughby - Discover Tuke’s medieval graffiti at this 14th century church. September 13-22, 10am-4.30pm each day. Tower tours September 14-15 only, 2-4pm.

l Cogglesford Watermill, Sleaford - See the watermill in action and join a family trail. September 13-22, 11am-4pm.

l Navigation House, Sleaford - Learn all about the history of the building - thought to be the only one of its kind left. September 13-22, 11-4pm.

To plan your days out, visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days.