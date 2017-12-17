High School strikes Gold after seven year D of E drought

One of the first two Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners from Kesteven and Sleaford High School for seven years has received her certificate at a ceremony in London.

Katie Flaherty attended St James’ Palace in London to receive her Gold Award from Prince Edward on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this month.

She and Phoebe Morgan were the first two to complete their awards after registering to go for gold at the High School in 2015 following a seven year gap since any students had achieved that level.

The girls completed their expeditions in summer 2016 and are both now at university.

Duke of Edinburgh Coordinator for the Robert Carre Trust, Melita Walker, said: “We have a further two girls going to St James’ Palace in January to receive their awards - Bethan Owen and Freja Munks. They have both also left the High School now.”

Also worthy of note is the first completion of a Gold Award at Carre’s Grammar School after offering Gold registration for the first time in 2016.

Joshua Burton completed his expeditions this summer. He is also at university.