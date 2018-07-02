Hit charity musical festival set for encore

A village pub near Sleaford is counting down to the return of its charity musical festival following a hit debut last year.

The Marquis of Granby, in Wellingore, will stage A Granby Day Out 2 on Saturday, July 7, from 2pm, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

It is a follow-up to an event held at the pub last year in aid of the same cause.

The festival is a team effort between the venue and Rachel Stamp, of Navenby, who said: “We have managed to get a fabulous line up of local bands, all who have dedicated their time to support a worthy cause. The acts all focus on different styles of music so there really is something for everyone.

“We as a family do a lot of fundraising for this charity as we have experienced first-hand what a positive impact Teenage Cancer Trust has on those affected.

“We are very grateful to all of the bands who have offered to play free of charge and are looking forward to your valuable support.”

The day will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, face painting, and live music (find details at the A Granby Day Out 2 Facebook page).

Landlady Pauline Brumhead said: “We are so pleased to be hosting the event again this year and hope to top the £1,300 we raised last year. We love to support local fundraising initiatives and it’s a great day for everyone involved.”