Holiday website spotlights Swaton’s world egg throwing championships

An annual event held near Sleaford which attracts entries from around the world has been featured on a holiday website’s round-up of ‘wildly wonderful’ UK sporting events.

The World Egg Throwing Championships, at Swaton, is among the events to be included in Holiday Cottage’s Great British Olympics – a list of eccentric (egg-centric?) competitions which may tempt a holiday-maker off the beaten path.

Each entry is presented alongside a poster inspired by the event at www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/the-great-british-olympics.

n The World Egg Throwing Championships will be held this year on Sunday, June 24.

Picture: holidaycottages.co.uk