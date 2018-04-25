How A46 Lancaster Bomber sculpture will look

The iconic Lancaster Bomber sculpture next to the A46 will be surrounded in poppies for two weeks of the year.

Artists’ impressions of the sculpture have shown the Lancaster’s support structure covered in poppies.

But, the actual sculpture will take on a design that gives the idea that the aircraft is taking off from Norton Disney with a quarter of a mile wild meadow serving as a ‘landing strip’.

The meadow will lead off from the Lancaster’s left hand wing heading to the right away from the sculpture.

The Bomber Gateway Trust have said that the piece is intended to be called ‘On Freedom’s Wings’ once completed.

Ken Sadler, trustee at the Bomber Gateway Trust, said that pictures showing the Lancaster covered in poppies were early designs.

“The sculpture will be covered in poppies for two-weeks in November,” he said.

“But the quarter of a mile stretch of meadow that we have proposed will have poppies planted in it.

“The idea is that when you look at it with a blue sky it looks as though it is taking off.”

Mr Sadler added that the poppies on the aircraft will coincide with Remembrance Day.

The 26 metre long sculpture will be mounted on a steel frame to give the impression that it is in flight.

The art installation itself will be made from steel and will be partially clad.

Underneath the Lancaster, the table structure holding up will be painted but the aircraft will be left unpainted in order to give it a ‘natural colour’ as it rusts.

The vision for Lincolnshire’s answer to the Angel of the North was revealed in November 2017, with The Bomber County Gateway Trust hoping to bring the project to fruition this year – the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

Members of North Kesteven District Council’s planning sub-committee unanimously passed plans for the sculpture.

“I’m very please but not entirely surprised considering the amount of support we have had,” said Mr Sadler.

“The location of it is unique, it’s on the county border, and Lincolnshire is known for being flat and it will be a very welcome symbol for people who enter the county.”

Mr Sadler added that the trust needs to raise £100,000 to fund the project and has reached around £30,000 so far.

“We need to get people to dig a little deeper, but we have got a willing team of engineers and constructors on standby ready to build it,” he said.

In a statement, the trust have said that World War II veterans of Bomber Command will break the ground for the sculpture.

It said: “The trust is further pleased to announce that Second World War veterans of Bomber Command, including Dambuster George “Johnny” Johnson, will break the ground on the site to mark the start of construction work at a special ceremony on May 15, 2018.”

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service