In Pictures: Flooding and heavy rains cause chaos across Lincolnshire

Homes have been flooded, rivers have burst their banks and people have been left stranded amidst the heavy rains causing floods across Lincolnshire today.

The emergency services are responding to a high volume of calls about flooding and fallen trees blocking roads. Some schools across the county have even had to close, and many bus service routes have been cancelled. Drains have become overwhelmed as some areas have seen over a month’s rainfall in just one day. Some have even suffered the misery of flood waters entering their homes. Here we feature some of the photos that illustrate the affects of the flooding across the region.

1. Coastal Holiday Parks This image was taken by Blue Anchor Leisure who put out a post to offer help to any of those staying in their caravans in Skegness. Midlands Buy a Photo

2. Bank Street, Horncastle. Photo taken by Kelly Wilkinson. Midlands Buy a Photo

3. Hubbards Hills, Louth The popular beauty spot has not escaped the floods. Photo by Kirsty Crane. Midlands Buy a Photo

4. Low Toynton Road, Horncastle Photo by Andrew Jackson. Midlands Buy a Photo

View more