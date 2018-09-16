‘Inspirational’ couple shed over seven stones

A couple from Billingborough have an extra spring in their step after losing seven and a half stone between them in just eight months.

Claire and Ian Yarnell have shed the pounds with the held of Pointon Slimming World group.

Claire and Ian pictured before their weightloss with Slimming World.

Initially Ian only joined with Claire to support her on her weight loss journey - but managed to shed 2st 9lb

In 33 weeks, Claire lost a staggering 5st 2lb.

The pair were both voted ‘couple of the year’ at the group, while they have also received ‘woman of the year’ and ‘man of the year’ titles.

Claire and Ian have four children and say their weightloss helps them to run around with them without feeling exhausted.

The couple said: “Slimming World was our last ditch attempt at losing weight. We had tried so many different diets - but none of them worked.

“We love the food optimising plan as it fits in with our lifestyle. The kids eat the same foodwe do. It’s really not a diet, it’s a way of life.”

The couple said they are now eating healthier and enjoying their food: “The choice is great and the control is ours - we don’t feel hungry or deprived of any treats.”

Sue Woodford, Slimming World consultant at Pointon said: “Claire and Ian are amazing. I really love having them as members of our group. They achieved their weightloss because of their total commitment and motivation.”

She added: “The group commented that Claire and Ian are an inspiration to us all.”

