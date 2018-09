A free course to learn CPR and other life-saving skills is taking place at Sleaford Islamic Centre, in Station Road, on September 29.

The course, delivered by the British Islamic Medical Association, also covers the recovery position and choking.

It is taking place at mosques throughout the UK.

The men’s course runs 1.30-3pm, and the women’s at 3-4.30pm.

Details from Dr Ajumal on 07957 690978.