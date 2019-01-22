Lincolnshire fire service warns householders to sweep their chimneys after another incident caused by soot build-up

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding householders with wood burner stoves and coal fires to make sure their chimneys are swept regular to avoid unnecessary house fires.

Brant Broughton fire crew was called out to a property with a chimney fire in Gorse Hill Lane in Caythorpe just before 9pm last night (Monday) .

The fire was said to have been caused by a build up of soot and was extinguished using chimney rods and kit.

The fire service warns on its Twitter feed: “Ensure your chimney is swept at least once a year #sweepdontweep.”