Lions and Lionesses show their appreciation in centenary year

The Sleaford Standard was among organisations in the town recognised for their support of the local Lions and Lioness clubs over the years at a presentation evening marking the centenary of Lions Club International.

As part of their centenary year, clubs were asked to nominate people or organisations that they thought deserved a Centennial Award.

Sleaford Lions Club with recipients of centenary awards and certificates of appreciation. EMN-181127-142914001

The two Sleaford groups met on Monday evening at the Solo Bar and presented 10 certificates of appreciation for the assistance given to them in their efforts and work in the community, all signed by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their patron.

Bob Coxhead of Sleaford Lions said: “Sleaford Lions and Lionesses thought long and hard about this and forwarded 10 organisations for consideration, and all were approved.”

Higher awards of plaques for exceptionally generous support were also handed out to Sleaford Quality Foods by the Lionesses, and to Tesco by the Lions.

Receiving certificates from the Lionesses were the Sleaford Standard, Sleaford Laffletics Club for disabled sports, Rainbow Flyers Youth Group for young people with autism and other additional needs, and the Solo Bar.

The Sleaford and District Lions handed out certificates to Rainbow Stars support group for families of children on the autistic spectrum, the Your Local Lincs magazine, Sleaford Cricket Club and Sleaford Town Council.

Lioness Club president Pam Kyte said of The Standard: “The newspaper never fails to promote events held by the Lionesses. This increases public awareness of Lioness activities and boosts ticket sales, thus allowing more funds to be distributed to good causes.”