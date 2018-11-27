Look out for new, movable ‘pop-up’ street furniture appearing around Sleaford in new trial project

New seats, planters and a bike port are being installed in Sleaford in a bid to improve the town centre’s vibrancy.

A serpentine and cube seats are being placed in Riverside; three large planters are going on display in Market Place; and a bicycle rack in the shape of a car is to be placed in Southgate.

The £15,000 scheme aims to create some movable focal points, spaces for people to chat and sit and create new experiences in the town centre.

All the items can be moved around and public feedback will help to shape where they are located next.

The work comes from North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) and fits in with the Sleaford Masterplan, which identified a need to focus on public realm improvements within the town to create better links for pedestrians and improved settings for key attractions and heritage assets.

The items currently bought are purposely low cost to ensure the trial is a success before significant sums could be invested in any permanent installations.

NKDC is also joining with other authorities to share items so further trials can be held at little additional cost.

Leader of the council Coun Richard Wright said: “Good public realm is proven to have a positive impact on the local economy – the environment improves the vitality of the town centre.

“We hope people enjoy using the new seats and bicycle rack, and we really want their opinions on it, where they’d like to see it next and what else they’d like to see in Sleaford.”

To have your say on where the pop up public realm should move to next, keep an eye on NKDC’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Townspeople are asked to use #PopUpSleaford in their feedback.