Louth man accused of murder appears at Crown Court

A Louth man accused of the murder of his partner was today (Tuesday) remanded in custody following a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Shane Murphy, 27, of Little Lane, is charged with the murder of Marie Gibson, 35, at her home in Lacey Gardens on Saturday.

The body of Marie, who had a young daughter, was discovered after police were called to her home on Saturday afternoon.

Murphy today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and nationality during the five minute hearing.

There was no application for bail and Judge John Pini QC remanded Murphy in custody to appear back in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing, which is due to be held on June 25.