Major hare coursing event could be staged in Lincolnshire this month

Lincolnshire Police are warning the public and landowners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity after receiving news that a major hare coursing competition may be staged in the county.

The ‘Irish Cup’ is expected to take place in February.

At this time it is not clear when this event is likely to take place, say police, but the force is said to be “well prepared” should hare coursers choose the county as their venue.

There are officers on standby to operate the police drone, quadbikes and Ford Kuga off-road vehicles that have been provided to combat rural crime and hare coursing under the banner of Operation Galileo.

In addition, the force is issuing a warning to anyone considering visiting Lincolnshire for this competition.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner says: “Hare coursers are not welcome in Lincolnshire. Hare coursing is a cruel sport committed by people with little respect for the animals they hunt, the dogs they use and the people they abuse and threaten.

“We are working with our rural communities and other partners to make Lincolnshire a hostile environment for them. Our policy of seizing dogs is an effective deterrent and we will continue to do so.

“We will also seize vehicles, phones, money and use any legislation we can, whether it be criminal or civil, to prosecute those suspected of hare coursing.”

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Galileo. You can also provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111