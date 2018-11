A memorial service organised by the family of former Leader and chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Marion Brighton, OBE, is to be held in Lincoln Cathedral.

It will be held on Friday, November 9 at 2pm in St Hugh’s Choir at the cathedral. Her family wish to invite anyone who would like to celebrate her life with them.

Mrs Brighton died at the age of 88 in August. A district councillor for 44 years, she led the council for 16 years and was twice chairman.