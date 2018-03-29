Metheringham driver killed in crash at Boothby Graffoe is named

A 31-year-old man from Metheringham who died in a two-car collision at Boothby Graffoe earlier this month has been named.

Gavin Paul Doughty has been named at Lincoln Coroner’s Court as the man who died as a result of the crash on March 16.

He had been the driver of a black Vauxhall Astra in collision with a silver Astra on the B1202 Heath Lane at 7.20pm.

Police said at the time that the male driver of the silver Astra was not seriously injured.

An inquest into his death opened at Lincoln Coroner’s Court yesterday (Wednesday March 28) for formal identification purposes and to allow his body to be released for funeral. It was adjourned for further investigations to a date to be fixed.