The road was said to have been partially blocked last night (Thursday) after a two vehicle on the B1188 at Ruskington close to Speedway Corner.

Police reported there to have been minor injuries to casualties involved in the collision on Sleaford Road, Ruskington, reported at 5.07pm.

This collision involved an Isuzu and a Renault blocking the road in one direction as a result.

Emergency services attended and treated the casualties.