New painting of historic site

Visitors to the historic Navigation House in Sleaford can now buy an artistic postcard of the building – after it was turned into a watercolour painting.

Lincolnshire-based personalised gift company Something-for-Tutti produced the artwork of the refurbished Grade 11-listed building.

A spokesman for the site said on Twitter: “We had Navigation House painted by the talented @S_F_Tutti and the finished product has been made into a postcard which you can purchase. We think it’s beautiful, and we hope you do too.”

Built in 1836, Navigation House is situated in Navigation Wharf, Carre Street, and is thought to be the only remaining Navigation Company Office left in existence.