NHS Trust defends staff car parking charges

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has defended its staff car parking policy after NHS figures revealed that the Trust made more than £800,000 by charging staff for parking last year.

The latest figures, revealed yesterday, were described as ‘scandalous’ by the Unite trade union.

Today (Thursday), the Trust’s Director of Estates and Facilities Paul Boocock said: “The Trust does not make a profit from charging staff or patients to park their cars.

“The income from car parks covers the cost of providing the facilities at our hospitals, including maintenance and security, barriers and ticket machines, administration for car parks, capital investments, rates, lighting and CCTV.

“We endeavour to keep our charges as low as possible, but we cannot reasonably use money intended for patient care to maintain car parks.”