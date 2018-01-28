Nostalgia at primary school book fair in Martin in 1992

Pupils at Martin’s Mrs Mary King’s Primary School turned into bookworms back in November 1992, when they hosted a book fair.

The youngsters were able to pick up a good read from the selection and took part in literary activities.

Some of the pupils are pictured here being shown some of the titles they could choose from to widen their reading repertoire, but can you name any of those in the photo?

Was the event a one-off or did it become a regular date in the calendar of the school? Maybe you still have a book that you bought from the fair?

Let us know if you were in the photo or can name those in it by calling 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or go to www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard