Nostalgia: Young farmers show their skills back in 1993

In May 1993 over 1,000 young farmers enjoyed fine weather, exhibitions and competitions in the county’s 18th annual Young Farmers Club rally.

The teenagers who gathered at Sycamore Farm, South Kyme, had prepared some displays in advance while others had to be assembled on the day.

Billinghay YFC's Judith Robinson and Jane Pearson with their display. EMN-180406-142055001

There were two new classes, the Grand Prix Pit Stop - which involved teams hitching up a trailer, negotiating a course and changing four spark plus, while the Farms Skill Challenge included designing a farm safety poster, erecting fencing, workshop maintenance and welding.

Overall winners were Horncastle but local clubs were represented including Billinghay, Fulbeck and Sleaford.

Can you spot any familiar faces?