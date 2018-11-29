Ofsted and CQC praise for Lincolnshire’s special needs support

Services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Lincolnshire have been praised as being strong and effective in reports by Ofsted and Care Quality Commission inspectors.

An Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) joint inspection into the effectiveness of local services was carried out from October 1-5 at the county council.

They looked how wel the authority and worked and improved since government reforms to special educational needs and disabilities provision in 2014

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “This is an excellent report which justifies the huge efforts we’ve made to ensure our services provide the support our children and young people deserve.

“Inspectors have highlighted the clear vision of leaders and managers to provide children and young people with the right health, care and education provision in the right place at the right time. Our jointly commissioned services with partners in areas like autism awareness are strong, children and young people feel listened to and our parent carer forum engages well with parents and carers to get their vital views.

“Education and health services collaborate successfully with schools, which means exclusions are lower than the national average. The £50m investment plans into special schools and mainstream provision shows our commitment to improving school support for all children and young people, no matter what their needs are.”

The report also highlighted:

○ Good transition work between children’s teams and adult social workers

○ Midwives, health visitors and early years workers co-deliver free universal antenatal education across the county’s 48 children’s centres

○ Effective early years services with specialist teachers monitoring children’s progress into school

○ Families have single telephone access to health support and advice

○ A comprehensive children’s community nursing service is in place

○ There is a strong emotional well-being and mental health offer for children

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, added: “Inspections have become much tougher, so I’m delighted the report highlights we are providing services to be proud of.

“Children and young people are receiving effective therapy when they need it, good emotional and wellbeing support so they don’t require further specialist services and they are performing well at school. More young people are being supported to gain internships, or into further education, work experience and voluntary work to help them become independent adults and live fulfilled lives.

“Of course there are areas for development and we will work on these to make provision even stronger. We have the highest ambitions and a clear vision for what we want to achieve for the benefit of all our children and their families.”