Awards for officers who saved dying man

Police officers, staff and members of the public were recognised last Thursday evening for professionalism, dedication, bravery and outstanding contributions to policing at a ceremony held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters.

Awards were presented by the High Sheriff for Lincolnshire, Jill Hughes.

For their assistance during a medical emergency, commendations were awarded to Sleaford officers: Special Sergeant Nick Lamb, Detective Constable Georgia McCormack, Sergeant Daniel McCormack, Constable Charlie Smith and Police Community Support Officer Nicole Woolerton.

On the evening of Saturday July 28 last year, Special Sergeant Nick Lamb was on duty at the Heckington Show when he was called to assist with a 78-year-old man who had collapsed.

It was late in the evening and the firework display was over. Richard Brown, from Dronfield, in Derbyshire, was returning to his car with his wife who was in a mobility scooter, when he collapsed and stopped breathing.

Special Sgt Lamb had heard the call for help and ran into the field where he found Mr Brown on the ground not breathing and with no pulse.

Sgt Lamb commenced CPR and off duty officers, Detective Constable Georgia McCormack and Constable Charlie Smith, who had been attending the event with their families, assisted.

The three took it in turns to administer CPR until paramedics arrived with a defibrillator and they managed to get Mr Brown breathing again.

Sergeant Daniel McCormack and Police Community Support Officer Nicole Woolerton, who were also off duty attending the show assisted at the scene, using Special Sergeant Lamb’s radio to communicate with the Force Control Room and gave reassurance to the man’s wife until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and went on to recover and attended the ceremony to see the officers awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation. Constable Smith (who was unable to attend), Special Sgt Lamb and Detective Constable McCormack also received a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate.