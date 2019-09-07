Channel 5 television show to feature naked truckers’ charity calendar

A group of fearless Sleaford area truckers have just completed their latest nude calendar in aid of life saving charity LIVES and are set to feature national TV.

The group, known as Drivers4Defibs, initially began fundraising several years ago to buy public defbrillators, holding fun days, recording a charity single and several nude calendars of the male lorry drivers.

Led by Neil Donner of Sleaford, on August 18 a group of them got together to do a 2020 naked calendar for LIVES.

Neil said: “The photo shoot was filmed in secret in Sleaford by a TV production company for a programme that will be about truck driving, hopefully it will be shown towards the end of the year on Channel 5. The drivers involved were all interviewed and were allowed to be themselves without any scripting - at points some of us were ‘wired up’ to get the banter that is normal between us.”

The calendars were produced in under two weeks thanks to Castle Print with orders for 60 of the 100 produced already.

Neil adds: “This year we had two brave ladies involved - Angie travelled up from Kent to join us and Fiona from A L Cox brought along their Scania, Mike Laws was represented by Sam Adams, Neil Ellis, Kevin Laughton, Micheal Old, Andy Tuplin from Wards Transport brought their DAF, Mick Shelbourn brought along an Alford Traffic Scania and Andrew Elkington brought along his Volvo from SDH haulage.”

The LIVES fast response car joined in the shoot and the crew posed with the truckers for the front cover.

Neil said they had great fun then: “Just before we finished the reality of why we support them was made clear when they received a call and without hesitation they were gone.

“It took three months of planning but hopefully when it gets shown the programme will raise even more awareness of this great voluntary service and possibly quite a few eyebrows.”