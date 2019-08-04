Charity event for ocean clean up in memory of student Millie (18)

Friday evening saw a charity fundraiser held in memory of student Millie Taylor-Noonan, of Sudbrook, who tragically died aged 18 in a collision with a car in December outside her school.

Millie’s aunt, Amy Burrows, said of the William Robertson Academy sixth former: “Millie was an incredibly warm-hearted young lady, who cared endlessly about the world we live in, and on her 18th birthday she wished for people to donate to The Ocean Cleanup, rather than receiving presents.”

The Millie's Ocean Clean Up fundraising buffet at the Agra restaurant. EMN-190726-230708001

The event was held at the Agra restaurant in Sleaford, raising £2,150 for the Ocean Cleanup charity and Amy, who co-organised the event explained: “The purpose was not only to remember Millie’s kindness and generosity, but to help raise awareness about the effectplastic pollution has on our oceans and marine life. The Agra kickstarted the evening with a fantastic buffet, the food was delicious and the staff were amazing. Livewire DJ and Karaoke added to the wonderful atmosphere.”

They were also joined by sponsors Greenio, Hennas by Masuma and Party Delights.

Amy said: “The turn out was phenomenal. We are truly blown away by the sheer amount of love, support and generosity we have received.”

She thanked the Mayor of Sleaford, Adrian Snookes who helped with the grand raffle. Amy said: “Myself and my family are extremely grateful to everyone who was involved, especially Millie’s friend Courtney Darch. Courtney really wanted to do something in honour of Millie and I know Millie would be extremely proud.”

Thanks went to: The Agra Sleaford, ENNVY, PFI International Kart Track, Ancaster Leisure, Shaws Agricultural Contractors, Quantas Kitchens and Bathrooms, Y Felin - Little Green Campsite, Mr J Images, Tenant Shop, Simpson’s Butcher’s, New Image Gym, Elms Farm Equestrian Centre, Gull and Buoy Publishing, Woodland Waters, The Kinema in the Woods, The Tawny Owl, Interflora, Heckington Players, The Railway Inn pub, Ancaster Co-op, Ancaster Service Station, The Marquis of Granby, The Pottery Painting Cafe, Benson’s Foot Care, The Hair Inn, Gorgeous Suntan Centre, Leadenham Teahouse, Leadenham Farm shop, Packhorse Inn (JD Wetherspoon), Alexandra’s Boutique, Lincolnshire Wool Pack and Lorriane’s Children’s Wear.”