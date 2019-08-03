Fundraising ball helps BHF in memory of netball coach

A charity ball in memory of an award-winning Sleaford netball coach has been held in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The event was held for the first time at the Finch Hatton Arms Hotel in Ewerby, hosted by Sleaford Storm Netball Club, which Mandy Hall used to help coach

The memorial ball for Mandy Hall in aid of the British Heart Foundation. EMN-190730-145500001

Alongside family, Mandy’s passion was netball, as a player, umpire and coach, involved from grass roots to regional level, junior to senior.

Mandy died suddenly from a heart attack after suffering with angina on January 21, aged 56.

She had already suggested a ball a few days prior to her death at a committee meeting so Sleaford Storm Netball Club ran with this idea choosing to raise money for the British Heart Foundation to help fund vital research for the future. As well as a meal, drinking and dancing, there was a charity raffle and auction of donated items by generous local organisations and businesses.

Mandy’s daughter Carly said: “We raised £3,055, add that to the £1,232 on her Justgiving page and £400 that we raised in church, we have a whopping £4,687.”

She thanked all the sponsors and the organising committee for their help.